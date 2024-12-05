Patna Diary | Nitish may attend Maharashtra swearing-in ceremony

Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government in Maharashtra on December 5. Nitish will leave for Mumbai on Thursday. He will be accompanied by JD(U) working president and party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha. LoP in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has also been invited. Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the chief minister for a third time. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

Pappu’s man created plot, threatened him

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is synonymous with controversies. Of late he has landed in trouble after Bihar police claimed that Pappu’s own man created a plot and threatened him over phone to pressurize the government to enhance his security cover. Pappu, however, dismissed police’s claim and said that he would resign from politics if police proved the allegation. The five-term MP from Purnia and Madhepura, Pappu has demanded a CBI probe into the entire episode and also apprehended threats to his life.

Govt to restore holidays for school teachers

It’s an election year’s bonanza of the Bihar government for its more than five lakh school teachers. The government decided restore the holidays in government-run schools that were scrapped during the stint of education department’s additional chief secretary K K Pathak. The state education department issued a calendar of holidays for 2025, making provision of closure of schools for 72 days. The teaching community has welcomed the government’s decision. However, they are not satisfied with the timing of schools and have requested to consider their demand. . The holidays during summer vacation and Dussehra-Diwali have been restored.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com