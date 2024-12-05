PM Modi says he's committed to strengthening unique partnership between India and Bhutan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India’s support to Bhutan’s economic development during his meeting with the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi on Thursday.

He highlighted the doubling of India’s development support to the neighbouring country for its 13th Five-Year Plan period.

“Delighted to welcome Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Bhutan, to India. I admire His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s vision for Bhutan’s progress and regional development,” said PM Modi.

PM said that he remains committed to advancing the unique and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan.