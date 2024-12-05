PM Modi says he's committed to strengthening unique partnership between India and Bhutan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India’s support to Bhutan’s economic development during his meeting with the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi on Thursday.
He highlighted the doubling of India’s development support to the neighbouring country for its 13th Five-Year Plan period.
“Delighted to welcome Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Bhutan, to India. I admire His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s vision for Bhutan’s progress and regional development,” said PM Modi.
PM said that he remains committed to advancing the unique and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan.
The King of Bhutan is on a two-day official visit to India and also met external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Assuring India's support for the development goals of Bhutan, Jaishankar said that he discussed the steady progress that the India-Bhutan partnership is making.
Meanwhile, PM Modi and the King of Bhutan expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, encompassing development cooperation, clean energy partnership, trade and investment, space and technology cooperation, and people-to-people ties.
“The leaders reviewed the progress in enhancing economic connectivity between the two countries and exchanged ideas on the Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative, a visionary project spearheaded by His Majesty to catalyse Bhutan’s development and strengthen linkages with adjoining border areas in India,” read an official statement issued by the PMO.
It reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to further strengthening the exemplary partnership across all sectors.