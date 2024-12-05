Punjab police recover 10 kg heroin in two operations, six arrested

CHANDIGARH: In two separate operations, the Punjab Police have recovered 10 kilograms of heroin smuggled from Pakistan and arrested six individuals involved in the illegal trade.

In the first operation, the Counter Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar apprehended three drug smugglers, recovering 5 kilograms of heroin and Rs 4.45 lakh in drug money.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated on Thursday that the arrested individuals have been identified as Husanpreet Singh, a resident of Prime City, Chheharta, Amritsar; Karandeep Singh alias Manna; and Maninder Singh, both residents of Attari Mandi in Amritsar.

The police also seized their vehicles—a white Honda Activa (registration PB02DK8780) and a black Hero Deluxe HF (registration PB02EP5854).

DGP Yadav revealed that the CI team received a tip-off about Karandeep Singh and Maninder Singh smuggling heroin, allegedly retrieved from consignments dropped by drones from Pakistan. The duo was reportedly planning to deliver the consignment to Husanpreet Singh.

“Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a special naka near the Punjabi Bagh Resort on the Amritsar-Attari Road. All three suspects were arrested, and the heroin and drug money were seized,” Yadav said. Further investigations are underway to establish links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.