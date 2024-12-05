Raid in high-security Central jail in Srinagar over new terror modules

SRINAGAR: The police on Wednesday conducted raids in barracks of high-security Central Jail in Srinagar in connection with a case related to new terror modules, and recovered SIM cards, cellphones and other digital devices. Sleuths of Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted the raids.
The raids were conducted pursuant to a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, in a case lodged under UAPA last year.
A senior police officer said, “The case pertains to a larger conspiracy by terror outfits operating in J&K and across the LoC at the behest of Pakistani agencies, in connivance with their OGWs/supporters/facilitators/sympathisers in Kashmir trying to crate new terror modules by misusing various social media applications.”
The officer said youth are being lured by varied ways, including radicaliaation, instigation, provocation, to make them indulge in unlawful activities and join terrorist ranks.
During investigation, it emerged that cellphones and electronic devices are being used in the Central Jail by undertrials, Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers of terror outfits for communicating with terrorists outside and passing on directions of their handlers across the LoC. According to the officer, the suspects were in continuous touch with their handlers and members of terrorist outfits across the border.
A probe has been launched into the security breach of Central Jail premises. “It will be investigated how these digital communication devices reached inside the high-security prison. The facilitators and collaborators in this act would be identified and won’t be spared,” the officer said.
