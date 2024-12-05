Raid in high-security Central jail in Srinagar over new terror modules

SRINAGAR: The police on Wednesday conducted raids in barracks of high-security Central Jail in Srinagar in connection with a case related to new terror modules, and recovered SIM cards, cellphones and other digital devices. Sleuths of Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted the raids.

The raids were conducted pursuant to a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, in a case lodged under UAPA last year.

A senior police officer said, “The case pertains to a larger conspiracy by terror outfits operating in J&K and across the LoC at the behest of Pakistani agencies, in connivance with their OGWs/supporters/facilitators/sympathisers in Kashmir trying to crate new terror modules by misusing various social media applications.”