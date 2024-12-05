'Shinde era is over,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the era of Eknath Shinde's rule was over. A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party unanimously picked Devendra Fadnavis for the top post in Maharashtra, Raut accused the saffron party of using Shinde and tossing him aside.

"Shinde era is over. It was just for two years. His usage is now over and he has been tossed aside. Shinde will never be the CM of this state again," Raut was quoted as saying by news reports.