Wedding like Shiv-Parvati: Couples make a beeline for Uttarakhand temple

Since then, it has become a sought-after wedding destination. “This year, over 150 weddings have taken place at the Shiv-Parvati wedding site in Triyuginarayan, with a record-breaking more than 100 weddings occurring in November alone,” Ajendra Ajay, president of the Badri Kedar Mandir Samiti, told TNIE.

Talking about its holy relevance, Shri Shiv Shankar Ling, the chief priest of the Kedarnath shrine, said, “Divine evidence of the marriage between Lord Shiva and Parvati is still present here today.”

The rush of devotees and couples is also helping the local market to thrive. “This year, a record number of pilgrims during the yatra season has led to a steady influx of regular customers, benefiting local merchants,” said Mahendra Semwal, president of the Triyuginarayan Traders Association. He has urged the government and administration to improve the Sonprayag-Triyuginarayan road and enhance other essential facilities in the temple area.