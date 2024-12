18 killed in three separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh

KANNAUJ: In three separate accidents, 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and Chitrakoot districts on Friday, police said.

In Pilibhit, six people were killed in the accident which happened on the Pilibhit-Tanakpur road in Neora police station area, they said.

A car carrying 11 people tried to overtake another vehicle when it lost control, crashed into a tree and then fell into a ditch, they added.

Rescue operations lasted over an hour and a half, involving the use of a bulldozer to remove a fallen tree that had trapped the car following which passengers were extricated and rushed to a nearby hospital, said Superintendent of Police (Pilibhit) Avinash Kumar Pandey told PTI Videos.

The deceased were identified as Munni (65), Manzoor Ahmed (60), Bahiuddin (55), Sharif Ahmed (60), Sahe Alam (35), and Rakim (11), the SP said.

Three of the injured were referred to a more advanced medical centre, while two were discharged after receiving initial treatment, he added.

Neora SHO, Roopa Bisht said the victims, residents of Jamour village in Uttarakhand's Khatima district, were returning from a post-wedding ritual in Pilibhit's Chandoi village, where Anwar and Husna Bibi had tied the knot.