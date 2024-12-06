18 killed in three separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh

KANNAUJ: In three separate accidents, 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and Chitrakoot districts on Friday, police said.
In Pilibhit, six people were killed in the accident which happened on the Pilibhit-Tanakpur road in Neora police station area, they said.
A car carrying 11 people tried to overtake another vehicle when it lost control, crashed into a tree and then fell into a ditch, they added.
Rescue operations lasted over an hour and a half, involving the use of a bulldozer to remove a fallen tree that had trapped the car following which passengers were extricated and rushed to a nearby hospital, said Superintendent of Police (Pilibhit) Avinash Kumar Pandey told PTI Videos.
The deceased were identified as Munni (65), Manzoor Ahmed (60), Bahiuddin (55), Sharif Ahmed (60), Sahe Alam (35), and Rakim (11), the SP said.
Three of the injured were referred to a more advanced medical centre, while two were discharged after receiving initial treatment, he added.
Neora SHO, Roopa Bisht said the victims, residents of Jamour village in Uttarakhand's Khatima district, were returning from a post-wedding ritual in Pilibhit's Chandoi village, where Anwar and Husna Bibi had tied the knot.
In the second accident, six people were killed in Chitrakoot after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in the Raipura Police Station area, police said.
"The incident happened around 5. 30 am in the Raipura Police Station area. The Bolero was coming from Prayagraj while the truck from Raipura," Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said.
"The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital and will be referred to the district hospital for further care," the SP added.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
He also directed district officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper assistance to those affected.
Further legal proceedings are underway in both cases, according to the police.
On the Agra- Lucknow Expressway, eight people died and about a dozen passengers were injured when their bus collided with a water tanker.
The accident occurred around 2 pm in Sakrawa area here when the bus was en route Delhi from Lucknow , Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said.
"Eight passengers died in the accident and around a dozen injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Saifai Medical College, near Etawah district," he said.
Other passengers, who were not injured, were sent to their destinations in another bus, he added.
State Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh, who was passing by at the time of the accident, stopped his convoy to assist in rescuing the injured and ensuring their transportation to the hospital.
"Senior police and administrative officials have reached the spot and they have been instructed to provide the best of medical treatment to the injured," Singh told PTI.
It's an unfortunate incident. We need to be more careful on roads and adhere to traffic rules, safety measures, he added.
Citing his interaction with the injured passengers, the minister said that the bus driver was apparently drowsy and that may have led to the crash.