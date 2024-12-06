20 dead, dozens injured in multiple road accidents across Uttar Pradesh

KANNAUJ: A total of 20 people lost their lives, and several others were injured in separate of road accidents across Pilibhit, Chitrakoot, and Kannauj districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

In Pilibhit, six people were killed when a car carrying a wedding party crashed into a tree and plunged into a ditch around midnight.

In Chitrakoot, another six died when an SUV collided head-on with a truck.

In Kannauj, eight passengers travelling in a private bus lost their lives when the bus struck a water tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Kannauj accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured will receive Rs 50,000," he wrote in a post on X.