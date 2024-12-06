63 experts appointed via lateral entry from 2019 to 2023: Center tells Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has appointed 63 specialists across Central government departments via lateral entry from 2019 to 2023, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Of these, 35 were appointed on contract basis and the remaining 28 on deputation, he added.

“Lateral recruitment at the levels of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and domain expertise,” Singh said.

He said that eight joint secretaries were recruited in 2019, with five on contract and three on deputation from other departments or organisations.

In 2021, as many as 30 specialists were appointed across various levels, including three joint secretaries, 18 directors, and nine deputy secretaries. Of these, 14 appointments were contractual, while 16 were through deputation.

2023 saw 25 specialists recruited, comprising three joint secretaries, 15 directors, and seven deputy secretaries. Among these, 16 were appointed on a contractual basis and nine through deputation.

“These lateral recruitments aim to infuse specialised expertise into government operations by bringing in skilled professionals from outside the traditional civil service framework,” Singh said.

“The practice of lateral recruitment, which began in 2018, targets positions at the levels of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary. It is intended to address specific assignments requiring domain expertise,” he said in a written reply.