AAI chairman instructs agencies to complete Patna airport new terminal building by January 25

PATNA: Chairman of Airport Authority of India (AAI) Vipin Kumar on Friday reviewed, ongoing works of the new terminal building of Jayaprakash Narayan International (JPNI) Airport in Patna and issued instructions to the agencies and engineers at the site to expedite and complete all remaining works to make the airport ready by January next year.

He also asked the airport director to ensure seamless coordination with state authorities and regulatory bodies, including DGCA, and BCAS for all mandatory approval required to meet the project's deadlines, prior to the commissioning of the new terminal.

The master plan for the expansion of Patna airport is estimated to cost Rs.1216.90 crore which includes the development of new terminal building, multi-level car parking facility and parking Bays. With a built-up area of 65,155 sqm, the new world-class terminal building will cater to 3,000 passengers during peak hours.

The AAI chairman said that the expansion of new terminal building will boost the airport's capacity from 3 million to 10 million passengers annually. The construction of new terminal building will include six new additional parking stands, increasing the present five to 11 parking stands.The new terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities, including 54 check-in counters, five-passenger boarding bridges, five conveyor belts and eight in-line XBIS machines which allows for quick transit of passengers inside terminals. The design of this Griha IV-star-rated new terminal building is inspired from the forms of Nalanda ruins and the interiors will be adorned with Madhubani paintings.

In September, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had reviewed the ongoing construction of the new terminal. He also urged the officials to expedite the completion of the expansion project at the earliest.

At the review meeting, CM Nitish had emphasised the importance of enhanced facilities and better connectivity. In addition, he had offered the state government's support for any additional needs during the construction of the new terminal building.

In addition, the Bihar government has also planned the expansion of Gaya and Darbhanga. The state government is also working on establishing new airports in Purnea, Raxaul, Rajgir and Bhagalpur.