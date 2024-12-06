Aravalli Green Wall Project: Haryana to revive 35k hectares of degraded land

CHANDIGARH: With the aim of encouraging an ‘ecological wall’ by restoring vast swathes of hills lost to urbanisation, mining, and other commercial activities, the Haryana Government has launched the Aravalli Green Wall Project.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Union Environment Ministry, aims to create a 1,400-km-long and five-kilometre-wide buffer zone around the Aravalli Hill Range across four states to combat land degradation and desertification.

In the first phase of the project, Haryana plans to revive 35,000 hectares of Aravalli land, including 18,000 hectares in Gurgaon. The state has modelled this project after Saudi Arabia's green initiatives, emphasising environmental sustainability.

As part of this phase, 75 water bodies will be developed in the Aravalli regions of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Charkhi Dadri, and Bhiwani districts.

Following a five-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh highlighted Saudi Arabia's achievements in transforming arid landscapes into vibrant green belts.

"The Haryana Government, in collaboration with the stakeholder states of Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat, has ambitious plans to bolster environmental sustainability by expediting the execution of the project. It would be modelled after Saudi Arabia's green initiatives," he said.