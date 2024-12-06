BJP had planned to go ahead with government swearing-in without Shinde if he remained stubborn: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that Eknath Shinde had to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister because the BJP's top brass planned to go ahead with the new government's swearing-in if he continued being "stubborn".

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said the state government did not have a full cabinet so far despite the Mahayuti getting a thumping majority indicates that not everything is well within the alliance.

He said it took as many as 15 days for the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra despite having a massive mandate.

"Eknath Shinde had to take oath as deputy chief minister. BJP had planned to go ahead with the swearing-in ceremony without Eknath Shinde. Had he maintained the stubborn attitude to pressure the BJP, its brass had informed (the state leadership) to go ahead without him," Raut claimed.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister of the state for the third time in a grand ceremony held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Former chief minister Ekanth Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers.