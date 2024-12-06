Cabinet approves Rs 8,232 crore to open up 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday sanctioned Rs 8,232 crore for opening 85 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs). The approval to set up new schools was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The expansion of one existing KV Shivamogga in Karnataka has also been approved.

The administrative structure for implementing the project will require the creation of posts at par with the norms fixed by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for running one full fledged school with a capacity of approximately 960 students.

“The decision will benefit 82,560 students. New employment opportunities will be created. After a very long time, expansion of KVs has taken place,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing on the Cabinet decision.

As per norms, a full-fledged KV provides employment to 63 persons and accordingly, approval of 85 new KVs and the expansion of one existing nearby KV, which will add 33 new posts thereby creating a total of 5,388 direct permanent employment opportunities.

“Construction and allied activities associated with augmentation of various facilities in all KVs are likely to generate employment opportunities for many skilled and unskilled workers,” read a statement issued by the Government.

Similarly, one NV, run by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, has a capacity of 560 students. So, in 28 new schools, 15,680 students would be accommodated and they will provide direct permanent employment to 1,316 individuals.

“With the new NVs, 15,680 talented students from rural areas would be benefitted. They will create approximately 1,316 regular posts,” said Vaishnaw.

The highest number of KVs (13) has been approved for Jammu and Kashmir, while Madhya Pradesh will get 11, and Rajasthan as well as Arunachal Pradesh will have eight. Meanwhile, Telangana is going to get seven NVs whereas six new NVs will be developed in Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalayas are primarily opened to cater to educational needs of wards of transferable and non-transferable employees of Central Government including Defence and Paramilitary forces and for children of floating population and others including those living in remote and undeveloped locations in the country.

“In pursuance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, almost all KVs and NVs have been designated as PM Shri schools, showcasing the implementation of NEP 2020 and acting as exemplar Schools for others,” said the minister.

The KVs are some of the most sought after schools, due to their quality teaching, innovative pedagogy and up-to-date infrastructure. There has been a continuous increase in the number of students applying for admission to class I in KVs every year and the performance of the students of the schools in the board examinations conducted by CBSE has consistently been the best among all educational systems.