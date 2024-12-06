Cash found from seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, claims Dhankhar; House adjourned for day

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a wad of currency notes was recovered by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Uproar was witnessed from both treasury and opposition benches over the issue.

The currency was recovered from seat no.222, which is allotted to Singhvi, on Thursday after the sitting of the House, he said.

"After adjournment of the House yesterday, a wad of currency notes was apparently recovered by security officials from seat no 222 presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Dhankar said as per practice, an investigation has been ordered.