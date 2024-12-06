Cash found from seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, claims Dhankhar; House adjourned for day

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a wad of currency notes was recovered by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Uproar was witnessed from both treasury and opposition benches over the issue.
The currency was recovered from seat no.222, which is allotted to Singhvi, on Thursday after the sitting of the House, he said.
"After adjournment of the House yesterday, a wad of currency notes was apparently recovered by security officials from seat no 222 presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.
Dhankar said as per practice, an investigation has been ordered.
The Chairman said the wad is of Rs.500 notes, and appears to have 100 notes. He also said it was not clear if the currency notes were real or fake. "It was my duty and I'm obliged to inform the House. This is a routine anti-sabotage check which takes place," he said.
Dhankhar added that he was expecting someone would claim the currency notes, but no one has claimed it so far. "Does it reflect the state of the economy that people can afford to forget it," he said.
Singhvi said it was bizarre that politics were being raised on issues such as this and clarified that he carries only one Rs 500 note when he goes to the Rajya Sabha.
"I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised," the Congres MP said.
"Of course there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed," Singhvi added.
The assertion triggered an uproar from the Opposition benches, with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying the Chairman should not have named the member without the investigation being completed.
"You said that this matter is under investigation then his/her name should not have been taken. I request that until the investigation is done and the authenticity of the incident is established, a member should not be named. Can he do like this? Aaisa chillar kaam krti hai aur deshj ko of barbaad kr rahe hai yeh log (BJP)," Kharge said.
"Why should there be objection to the name being taken? Chairman has pointed out seat number and member who occupies that, what is the problem with that," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded.
He said carrying bundles of notes in the House is not appropriate, adding that he agrees there should be a serious investigation.
Dhankhar added that the step taken by him was 'minimal'.
House adjourned
The House was adjourned for the day due to uproar by the BJP members demanding a reply on issue.
As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to take up private members' business, the BJP members started raising slogans demanding reply on the currency issue.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh in chair tried to pacify them saying this is members' business day and they should sit down and allow house to function.
In the meantime, he asked Abdul Wahab (IUML) to move his resolution listed at number one on the agenda. While Wahab read out his resolution, the members were up on their feet, raising slogans.
When they refused to relent, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet again Monday morning.