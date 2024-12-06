Class 12 student shoots dead school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

The alleged shooter and his associate, who is also a student of the same institution, escaped from the spot in the deceased's scooter, Jain informed.

Principal SK Saxena (55) was shot dead when he reached the toilet of Dhamora Government Higher School, where was principal for the past five years, in charge district education officer RP Prajapati said.

Saxena was shot in the head and he died on the spot, Prajapati added.