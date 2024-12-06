Class 12 student shoots dead school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur after being scolded

City Superintendent of Police Aman Mishra told PTI only one round was fired from a locally-made pistol, which is yet to be recovered.

He added that more details would be had after X-ray reports of the deceased are received.

"As per initial investigations, the two accused were upset at being scolded for coming late today as well as on earlier occasions," said Mishra, who was at the crime spot helming the probe.

Saxena was principal of Dhamora Government Higher School for the past five years, in charge district education officer RP Prajapati said.

A teacher at the institution, Harishankar Joshi, told reporters that Saxena was a "gem of a person" and claimed the alleged shooter was a "notorious lad" who attended school as per his whims.

"Principal Saxena used to counsel such students. If things did not improve, he would call parents of such students. Saxena had cordial relations with all the staff," Joshi added.