Cold conditions intensify across Kashmir valley as temperature drops below freezing point

SRINAGAR: Cold conditions tightened their grip on Kashmir on Friday, with the minimum temperature dropping several degrees below freezing point, making it the coldest night of the season in most areas of the valley, officials reported.

The night temperature across Kashmir fell further below freezing due to dry weather, they added.

Temperatures were recorded at 1.2 to 3.2 degrees below the normal for this past of the season, officials said.

Srinagar recorded its season's lowest temperature at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius - two degrees lower than the previous night. Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in South Kashmir, also registered its season's lowest at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Pahalgam, a popular tourist resort and a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, dropped to minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara saw minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and Kokernag recorded minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, according to officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted generally dry weather until Saturday, with further drops in the night temperature expected.

Daytime temperatures would be warmer, the MeT department said.

There is a possibility of light rain over some plains and hilly areas of Jammu Division, and light rain or light snow in higher altitudes late on December 8 into the morning of December 9, the IMD said.

From December 10-14, dry weather is expected, with a chance of light rain or light snow over isolated areas on December 15-16.