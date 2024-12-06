Farmer leader announces suspension of 'Delhi Chalo' march for today, cites injuries from teargas shells

A Farmer leader on Friday evening announced suspension of ' Delhi Chalo' march, as some of the protestors suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by Haryana police.

"We have called back the 'jatha' for today in view of the injuries suffered by a few farmers," Sarwan Singh Pandher said here.

The farmer leader claimed that five to six protesting farmers were injured due to the teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel.

A 'jatha' of 101 farmers Friday began their foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border at 1 pm, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading.

Haryana security personnel lobbed teargas shells to disperse them as they reached near the multi-layered barricades erected there.

Multiple rounds of teargas shells were fired at the protesting farmers to force them to go back. Some farmers suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital in ambulances, the protesters claimed.

Visuals shared by news agency IANS showed chaotic scenes at a police barricade across National Highway 44.