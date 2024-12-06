Government to launch 100-day nationwide TB campaign, denies shortage of anti-TB drugs

NEW DELHI: To eliminate tuberculosis in India, which tops the list of 30 countries with high-burden TB cases, the centre announced that a 100-day intensified campaign will be launched across 347 high-priority districts in 33 states and union territories.

The campaign is aimed to enhance TB case detection, reduce diagnostic delays, and improve treatment outcomes, particularly in high-risk groups will be launched by Union Health Minister JP Nadda in the presence of state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Saturday from Panchkula, Haryana.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday also denied a shortage of anti-TB drugs in the country. Noting that media reports claiming scarcity of the drugs are ‘incorrect and misleading,” the ministry said that during the 100-day campaign, the programme targets high-focus districts for intensified interventions.

“These include enhanced case detection through community awareness campaigns, comprehensive screenings, and the provision of diagnostic tools for timely detection,” a statement issued by the ministry said.

“Significant efforts are being made to ensure the availability of all commodities, including the anti-TB drugs, across all levels, including 347 districts. Regular assessments are being conducted to evaluate the stock positions at various levels, from central warehouses to peripheral health institutes,” it added.