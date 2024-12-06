ICAR launches mobile app to promote ornamental fish trade

NEW DELHI: The Government has developed ornamental fish applications to promote ornamental fish trade and support hobbyists, farmers, and professionals. India lagged far behind in global ornamental fish trade and this initiative would help the country to gain a respectable place in the global market.

The App named “RangeenMachhli” provides multilingual, reliable, and comprehensive information on ornamental fish care, breeding, and maintenance.

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has informed the Rajya Sabha that the app caters to a broad audience by offering content in eight Indian languages.

“RangeenMachhli App will promote the ornamental fish trade and encourage informed fish-keeping practices while fostering a sense of community among enthusiasts and professionals,” said Singh.

According to ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, India’s share of global ornamental fish export is a mere 0.4% with a value of USD 1.4 million, and globally ranked 31st in exporting countries. Singapore ranked first in exporting ornamental fishing whereas the European Union has the largest market for ornamental fish.

Most of the Indian ornamental fish are reared and supplied from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. About 90% of native species (85% are from northeast India) are collected and reared to meet export demand.