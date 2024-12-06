INDIA bloc parties write to PM Modi, urge him to visit Manipur

GUWAHATI: Ten INDIA bloc parties from Manipur on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the ethnic violence-hit state before the end of the year.

In a letter addressed to Modi, they wrote that the people of Manipur had been eagerly waiting for his presence in the state since May 3 last year to express their voices of helplessness.

They said the ethnic turmoil devasted the entire state with nearly one lakh people being internally displaced and hundreds of human lives lost, “leaving the state into complete chaos”.

Furthermore, they said the continued violence escalated the turmoil “with unprecedented pain, trauma, fear and complete helplessness” among the people of Manipur.

“We, on behalf of the people of Manipur and also on behalf of the INDIA bloc, Manipur, invite you for your visit in our state, Manipur. If you have no time to visit Manipur before this year of 2024 ends, then you are requested to invite all political parties from Manipur at your office or at your official residence in New Delhi,” the letter read.