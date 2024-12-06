Lok Sabha adjourned till December 9 amid uproar between Opposition and ruling MPs

Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned for the day following an uproar from both the Opposition and the BJP.

Ruckus ensued in the House when it reconvened after noon, with the BJP once again accusing Congress of having links with US-based billionaire investor George Soros. This eventually led to Speaker Om Birla suspending the House proceedings until Monday.

Lok Sabha proceedings was earlier adjourned till 12 noon after opposition MPs try to raise their issues during the Question Hour, with the LS Speaker asserting that he would not allow the dignity of the House to be lowered.

As soon as the House met, opposition MPs, mostly Congress members, tried to raise some issues which the Speaker objected to, saying since it is time for the Question Hour, he can't allow other subjects to be discussed.

"You don't want to allow the Question Hour to continue ? The House has high standard and I can't allow it to be lowered. I can't allow the dignity of the House to be lowered," he said and adjourned the House immediately.

While the House could not function properly in the first week of the winter session due to protests by opposition members demanding to raise issues related to the Adani group and Sambhal violence, it functioned properly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, it was disrupted on Thursday after BJP member Nishikant Dubey sought to draw some linkages between a foreign investor and a section of opposition leaders and claimed an international conspiracy was afoot to derail India's success story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and others tried to counter the allegations levelled by Dubey, leading to turmoil and adjournment of the House.