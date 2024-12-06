Union Minister Pradhan launches India’s first sign language DTH channel

NEW DELHI: In a move to foster an inclusive education system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched India’s first 24X7 television channel on sign language, as part of the PM e-VIDYA initiative.

The channel 31, which will be run by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), aims to provide comprehensive educational resources in sign language, benefiting hearing-impaired students, teachers, and educators across India.

Speaking at the launch of Channel 31, Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the transformational impact of expanding the list of recognised disabilities from seven to 21, which has made the legal framework more comprehensive. He said the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) prioritises the education of Children with Special Needs (CwSN), marking a significant shift towards an inclusive education system.

Pradhan emphasised that sound is not the only medium of communication and that alternative forms, such as sign language, are critical for ensuring equal opportunities. He called for developing Indian Sign Language (ISL) to global standards, envisioning its widespread adoption and urging more individuals to learn ISL to support the hearing-impaired population.

The minister stressed that promoting sign language could also create employment opportunities. He noted ISL's influence in cultural expressions like dance and drama, citing examples of extraordinary individuals to showcase the immense potential within the differently abled community.

Pradhan described Channel 31 as a bridge to facilitate communication and unlock the potential of the differently abled, contributing to a more inclusive and progressive society. The channel is part of the PM e-VIDYA initiative, which unifies efforts related to digital, online, and on-air education, benefiting nearly 25 crore school-going children across India.

He urged stakeholders to popularise Channel 31 and ensure its nationwide reach, calling it a gateway for the world to Indian Sign Language. Pradhan said the initiative sets a benchmark for emerging economies and reaffirms India’s commitment to constitutional rights by ensuring equal access to education and resources. He added that ISL has the potential to create large-scale job opportunities and lead India towards a more inclusive future.

Channel 31, an exclusive PM e-VIDYA channel, has been conceptualised to promote ISL both as a language and as a school subject. The 24x7 channel will disseminate learning content for school children following central and state curricula, teachers, teacher educators, and other stakeholders. It will also cover career guidance, skill training, mental health, communication skills, and the promotion of ISL as a language subject akin to Hindi and English. The content will also be available on YouTube.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, described the channel’s launch as a milestone in India’s journey toward inclusivity. He noted that the People with Disability Act has been replaced by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, reflecting the government’s commitment to a rights-oriented framework.

Chaudhary emphasised the importance of identifying disabilities among school children to ensure proper support, thereby preventing adverse learning outcomes and dropout rates. He also highlighted efforts to standardise regional languages for ISL, noting that over 10,000 words have been standardised so far.

He urged the public to subscribe to Channel 31 and learn ISL, emphasising the need to address hearing impairment without stigma. Chaudhary said this would enable individuals with hearing disabilities to participate equally in society.