UP hospital lift crash kills woman hours after childbirth; relatives vandalise property, allege negligence

Karishma and the two injured individuals were rushed to another hospital for treatment following the tragic lift crash. However, Karishma was declared brought dead upon arrival. According to India Today, the incident led to outrage among her relatives, who created a ruckus at Capital Hospital and vandalised its property. Amid the chaos, 13 patients admitted to the hospital were transferred to another medical facility for safety reasons.

A relative of Karishma, while speaking to India Today, accused the hospital of gross negligence. The relative stated that Karishma had just delivered a baby, and after the lift crash, it took nearly 45 minutes to rescue her. They alleged that the hospital staff fled the scene instead of calling a mechanic or providing assistance, describing the incident as horrifying and painful.

Senior police officer Ayush Vikram said that Karishma’s newborn child was safe and had been transferred to another hospital. He stated that a case would be registered under relevant sections and noted that the hospital staff were currently absconding.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Kataria said that the lift might have crashed due to overloading. He mentioned that the lift’s maintenance records would be thoroughly examined and assured that strict action would be taken against those found negligent, reported India Today.

City Magistrate Anil Kumar has said that an inspection of the lift was in progress. He added that if any lapses were identified, the hospital’s licence would be revoked.

Last month, a fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in the state, claimed the lives of 17 newborns.