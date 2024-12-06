Uproar in Lok Sabha as BJP links Opposition with US-based billionaire George Soros

NEW DELHI: Lok sabha proceedings were on Thursday disrupted after the Opposition and Treasury Benches clashed over the latter’s allegation linking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other oppositon leaders with US-based multi-billionaire George Soros.

Chaos erupted during the zero hour after BJP member Nishikant Dubey cited reports in a publication based on findings of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which had alleged links to Soros. Dubey said an international conspiracy was hatched to derail India’s success story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dubey also alleged that the Congress had sought to halt Parliament on various issues published by OCCRP, including the Pegasus row, questioning the efficacy of Covid vaccines developed in India, and the Hindenburg reports. He said several Opposition leaders raised the issues flagged in media reports, many of which were published on the eve of Parliament sessions in India.

As the House saw massive uproar, the Speaker called Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to raise the issue of violence in Sambhal. Gogoi tried to counter the allegations levelled by Dubey leading to a ruckus. The House was adjourned for the day after the Speaker adjourned it twice at 2 pm and 3 pm.

Meanwhile, opposition party leaders wore black jackets with stickers reading ‘Modi Adani Ek Hai’ and ‘Adani Safe Hai’ on them and raised slogans on the Parliament premises to demand a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.