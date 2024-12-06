Wedding bells to go silent? Gujarat bachelor sterilized after being lured with Rs 100 worth of liquor

AHMEDABAD: In a bizarre twist of priorities in Mehsana, Gujarat, officials seemingly decided sterilization quotas trump wedding bells.

A 30-year-old bachelor, Govind Dantani, from Navi Shedhavi village in Mehsana district, found himself under the scalpel after being coaxed with the princely sum of Rs 100 worth of alcohol.

A multipurpose health worker lured Govind under the guise of farm work but instead chauffeured him to Adalaj Government Hospital near Ahmedabad, where the sterilization was promptly carried out. Because who needs marriage when you've got quotas to hit?

Govind, who was set to marry next month, alleges he was sterilized by health department officials without his consent or knowledge.

Former village sarpanch Prahlad Thakor revealed shocking details about the incident, stating, "Two days ago, a health worker approached Govind at the farm, offering him Rs 500 per day to pick lemons and guavas. Lured by this promise, Govind was taken in a car and given Rs 100 worth of liquor on the way. He was then placed in a government ambulance and transported to a hospital in Adalaj, near Gandhinagar."

"At the government hospital, Govind was sterilized while unconscious. The following day, health department staff abandoned him back at the farm. Initially unaware of what had happened, Govind sought medical attention after experiencing bladder pain the next day. It was then that he discovered he had undergone a sterilization operation," he claimed.