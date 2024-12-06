Wedding bells to go silent? Gujarat bachelor sterilized after being lured with Rs 100 worth of liquor

AHMEDABAD: In a bizarre twist of priorities in Mehsana, Gujarat, officials seemingly decided sterilization quotas trump wedding bells.
A 30-year-old bachelor, Govind Dantani, from Navi Shedhavi village in Mehsana district, found himself under the scalpel after being coaxed with the princely sum of Rs 100 worth of alcohol.
A multipurpose health worker lured Govind under the guise of farm work but instead chauffeured him to Adalaj Government Hospital near Ahmedabad, where the sterilization was promptly carried out. Because who needs marriage when you've got quotas to hit?
Govind, who was set to marry next month, alleges he was sterilized by health department officials without his consent or knowledge.
Former village sarpanch Prahlad Thakor revealed shocking details about the incident, stating, "Two days ago, a health worker approached Govind at the farm, offering him Rs 500 per day to pick lemons and guavas. Lured by this promise, Govind was taken in a car and given Rs 100 worth of liquor on the way. He was then placed in a government ambulance and transported to a hospital in Adalaj, near Gandhinagar."
"At the government hospital, Govind was sterilized while unconscious. The following day, health department staff abandoned him back at the farm. Initially unaware of what had happened, Govind sought medical attention after experiencing bladder pain the next day. It was then that he discovered he had undergone a sterilization operation," he claimed.
Govind recounted the harrowing sequence of events, stating, "The ordeal began when I was lured with the promise of picking guava and jujube trees. The next day, I was taken to a village in a government vehicle and forced to drink alcohol. Later, under the pretext of visiting a guava site in Joranag village, I was given alcohol worth Rs. 100, which left me unconscious."
"In that state, I was taken to Adalaj. When I returned home the following day, I felt severe pain while urinating and noticed signs of an operation or a vein cut done without my knowledge or consent," he claimed.
Gujarat is observing the Family Planning Fortnight from November 24 to December 4, with district health departments assigned specific targets, sources report.
A source claimed that in Mehsana district, a goal of 175 sterilizations was set, but only 28 procedures have been completed so far. Reports suggest health department staff may be taking alternative measures as meeting the target appears challenging.
"The NSV sterilization camps are running statewide in Gujarat, adhering to government guidelines," stated District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Kapadia.
"In Mehsana district alone, 28 beneficiaries underwent the procedure since November 22, with necessary family consent typically required. However, in this case, our employee failed to secure consent from the beneficiary's wife or his family member, as mandated, and proceeded despite the beneficiary being unmarried," said Dr Kapadia.
"The employee, associated with Sub Center Dhanali, has been found at fault, and strict action—including potential suspension—will be taken to set an example," Dr Kapadia added.