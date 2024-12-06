West Bengal court hands death penalty to accused in rape, murder of nine-year-old

KOLKATA: The accused who raped and killed a nine-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Jaynagar in October this year was sentenced to death on Friday, a day after he was convicted of the heinous crime following a speedy two-month investigation.

The fast-track court in West Bengal’s Baruipur handed capital punishment to Mustakin Sardar, a sentence the victim’s family had pushed hard for. The conviction, brought about in just 61 days, has been described as rare in West Bengal's judicial history.

Shortly after the court pronounced the sentence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X to congratulate the police and prosecution on getting justice for the victim.

"Conviction and capital punishment in such a case in just over two months is unprecedented in the state's history. I congratulate the state police and all those involved in the prosecution process for this outstanding achievement," she said.