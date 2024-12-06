West Bengal court hands death penalty to accused in rape, murder of nine-year-old

KOLKATA: The accused who raped and killed a nine-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Jaynagar in October this year was sentenced to death on Friday, a day after he was convicted of the heinous crime following a speedy two-month investigation.
The fast-track court in West Bengal’s Baruipur handed capital punishment to Mustakin Sardar, a sentence the victim’s family had pushed hard for. The conviction, brought about in just 61 days, has been described as rare in West Bengal's judicial history.
Shortly after the court pronounced the sentence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X to congratulate the police and prosecution on getting justice for the victim.
"Conviction and capital punishment in such a case in just over two months is unprecedented in the state's history. I congratulate the state police and all those involved in the prosecution process for this outstanding achievement," she said.
The nine-year-old girl was returning from tuition classes on October 4 when Mustakin Sardar accosted, raped and killed her. The child’s body was found early the next morning, following which the accused was arrested.
The incident sparked widespread protests across the state, with locals setting vehicles ablaze, vandalising a police outpost, and blocking roads in the area after the girl’s body was found in a pond. The fact that the case came close on the heels of the RG Kar rape and murder case compounded public anger.
“Rarest of rare punishments should be given to this person. The police did a swift investigation. Now our only demand is capital punishment. Only then will my child’s soul rest in peace," the victim’s father had said earlier.
The Bengal police formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the case and the chargesheet was filed in 30 days.
“We have not seen this in the Bengal judicial system and that’s why this is historic. Everybody worked to the fullest of their efforts. This is a case with strong scientific evidence. There are a minimum 45 injuries on her body," Special Public Prosecutor Bibhas Chakraborty said.
As many as 36 witnesses were called during the trial, following which the accused was convicted on Thursday.