Amit Shah credits PM Modi for realizing welfare state vision, lifting 25 crore out of poverty

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the vision of a welfare state into a reality, a feat he claimed previous governments before 2014 pursued only in bits and pieces.
Highlighting Modi’s approach, Shah noted that the Prime Minister recognized that India’s progress hinges on addressing poverty among its 60-crore marginalized population. Over the past decade, Shah said, Modi's efforts have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the gathering at the Gujarat Lok Seva Trust's annual event in Ahmedabad, stated "Prime Minister Modi grasped the mantra that India's development is impossible if 60 crore citizens remain in poverty, lifting 25 crore people out of poverty over the past decade," he emphasized, "Such monumental change can't be achieved by the government alone. If trusts, individuals, and service organizations unite, we can overcome this challenge swiftly."
"After a profound debate, Constituent Assembly President Rajendra Prasad concluded that the Constitution's core purpose must be to establish a welfare state," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He added, "The vision of creating a state rooted in the welfare of every individual, fostering equal development, and ensuring a life of dignity for every family was then firmly established."
"Every government before 2014 did what it could to work toward a welfare state, but my analysis as a student of statistics shows their efforts were piecemeal," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Highlighting past administrations' fragmented approaches, Shah noted, "Schemes for housing, drinking water, gas cylinders, healthcare, and free ration were introduced in bits and pieces. It was Narendra Modi who transformed the welfare state vision into a tangible reality."
"After being elected in 2014, Narendra Modi pledged that no household would lack a toilet, no individual would be without a home or a gas cylinder," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He continued, "He ensured that no one went to bed hungry, providing 5 kg of free grains to 65 crore people every month—a feat unparalleled globally." Shah emphasized that since 2014, Modi has transformed the welfare state envisioned by the Constitution's framers into a reality, delivering basic amenities to 60 crore citizens.
"In the past decade, 25 crore of the 60 crore people living below the UN-defined poverty line have risen out of it," said Shah.
He added, "However, I firmly believe such monumental progress cannot be achieved by the government alone." Shah urged collaboration, stating, "If trusts, individuals, and service organizations unite, India will soon overcome poverty."
Highlighting Gujarat's contribution, he remarked, "The state has led the way with educational institutions and gurukuls working together toward poverty eradication."
Later in the evening, Shah is set to attend the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, a grand celebration organized by the Swaminarayan sect Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.