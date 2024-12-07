Border Roads Organisation turns to rock-bolt tech to tackle landslips

DEHRADUN: In a bid to tackle landslides that pose challenges during the tourism and pilgrimage season in Uttarakhand, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has turned to rock-bolt technology, which has proven beneficial in treating landslide zones in the mountainous regions.

This innovative technique is being employed at active landslide zones in Raturisera and Bandarkot along the Gangotri Highway. Previously, the same tech was utilised to address hazards in Nalupani and Chungi Badethi landslide zones.

BRO officials say the implementation of rock-bolt technology enhances the stability of vulnerable rock formations, ensuring safer travel for pilgrims and tourists.

Uttarakhand attracts over 50 lakh pilgrims each year who visit the Char Dham sites, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Experts suggest that rock-bolt technology is up to 90% effective in preventing landslides.