Chandigarh Diary | PM yet again strikes a chord with people

During his visit to Chandigarh, where he dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam - which came into effect on July 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi resonated with the residents of the city by stating, "When I come to Chandigarh, I feel I am among my own people.”

He said the identity of Chandigarh is linked to Goddess Chandi, a symbol that embodies truth and justice. He added that the same philosophy was the basis of the whole format of BNS and BNSS.

CM Saini seeks divine blessings for new chopper

Last week, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini performed religious rituals for the recently acquired Airbus H145-D3 helicopter, which cost the state approximately Rs 80 crore.

He took a test flight in the new copter, flying over two nearby religious shrines: the Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and the Kali temple in Kalka, to seek blessings of Goddess Durga. As the helicopter circled the shrines, flower petals were showered down.

The copter features state-of-the-art characteristics, including enhanced soundproofing, strobe lights, and a cockpit compatible with night vision goggles.

Sidhu trying to regain lost political ground

After staying out of the public eye for years, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is attempting to make a comeback, but his efforts apparently encountered significant challenges. Sidhu, along with his wife Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was recently declared cancer-free, promoted ayurvedic diet plan for cancer treatment. However, this initiative sparked controversy and backlash.

Oncologists at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai criticised his assertion that a strict diet helped his wife overcome stage four cancer. They cautioned that cancer patients should not delay or forgo their treatment in favour of unproven remedies.