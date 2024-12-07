Jharkhand CM Soren directs ministers to review departmental activities in first Cabinet meeting

RANCHI: In a first such decision taken in the very first Cabinet meeting after the distribution of portfolios to the ministers in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed them to review the departmental activities and take a feedback from the beneficiaries. Soren also asked them to get satisfied on the proposal to be sent to the Council of Ministers first and then coordinate with the Finance, Law and Personnel departments so that the proposal could be brought in the meeting on time.
“All ministers should visit the regional offices of their respective departments in each district and review the departmental activities and meet the beneficiaries of the departmental schemes and take feedback from them,” said Soren during the Cabinet meeting.
“Review the departmental activities…. understand all the schemes and study their merits and demerits. Review the reasons behind the reason of pendency of schemes, which have been pending for a long time and take necessary action to get them completed as soon as possible,” stated the official communiqué from the state government.
According to Soren, there are many schemes in which changes are required in today's context or there is difficulty in their implementation due to some provisions. In such cases, take action after getting the proposal for its resolution, he said.
“If any region within the state is left out from the scheme of your department, especially remote areas, SC/ST areas or hilly areas, consider proposing a scheme for that region or pocket,” stated the official communiqué. Those departments which have better possibilities of revenue collection, should review the source of the revenue and prepare a proposal accordingly to increase revenue collection, it said.
Soren also directed the ministers to check their background before appointing a private secretary or private staff so that controversial personnel do not get a place in the minister's office. He asked the ministers to visit every district outside their assembly constituency, meet the people, and attempt to resolve the issues, especially those related to their departments.
In a bid to establish a connection with the people, he asked the ministers to fix a date to meet local public representatives to ensure everyone is comfortable. Earlier in the afternoon, the Chief Minister also distributed portfolios among the newly elected ministers.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren kept Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language, Home (including prison) Department, Road Construction Department, Building Construction Department, Cabinet Secretariat and Monitoring Department (without parliamentary work) and all such departments which are not allotted to other ministers, with him.
Senior-most minister Radha Krishna Kishore was given Finance, Commercial Tax, Planning and Development and Parliamentary Affairs Department.
Deepak Biruwa was allotted Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms (non-registration) and Transport Department Chamra Linda has been given Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare (except Minority Welfare) Departments.
Sanjay Prasad Yadav has been given Labor, Planning, Training and Skill Development Department along with Industries.
Ramdas Soren has been allotted School Education and Literacy Department along with Registration Department.
Irfan Ansari has been given Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department along with Disaster Management.
Hafizul Hasan has been allotted Water Resources and Minority Welfare Department.
Deepika Pandey Singh was given Rural Development, Rural Works Department and Panchayati Raj Department. Yogendra Prasad has been given Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and Excise and Prohibition Department.
Sudhivya Kumar was given Urban Development and Housing Department, Higher and Technical Education Department along with Tourism, Art Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Department.
Shilpi Neha Tirkey has been given Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department.