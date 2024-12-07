Jharkhand CM Soren directs ministers to review departmental activities in first Cabinet meeting

RANCHI: In a first such decision taken in the very first Cabinet meeting after the distribution of portfolios to the ministers in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed them to review the departmental activities and take a feedback from the beneficiaries. Soren also asked them to get satisfied on the proposal to be sent to the Council of Ministers first and then coordinate with the Finance, Law and Personnel departments so that the proposal could be brought in the meeting on time.

“All ministers should visit the regional offices of their respective departments in each district and review the departmental activities and meet the beneficiaries of the departmental schemes and take feedback from them,” said Soren during the Cabinet meeting.

“Review the departmental activities…. understand all the schemes and study their merits and demerits. Review the reasons behind the reason of pendency of schemes, which have been pending for a long time and take necessary action to get them completed as soon as possible,” stated the official communiqué from the state government.

According to Soren, there are many schemes in which changes are required in today's context or there is difficulty in their implementation due to some provisions. In such cases, take action after getting the proposal for its resolution, he said.

“If any region within the state is left out from the scheme of your department, especially remote areas, SC/ST areas or hilly areas, consider proposing a scheme for that region or pocket,” stated the official communiqué. Those departments which have better possibilities of revenue collection, should review the source of the revenue and prepare a proposal accordingly to increase revenue collection, it said.