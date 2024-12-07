Concerns rise over lack of snowfall at Badrinath due to climate change

DEHRADUN: Experts and priests from the Badrinath shrine have expressed alarm over the absence of snowfall in the region until December this year, attributing this phenomenon to climate change. They emphasized the urgent need for scientifically-based development initiatives aimed at environmental protection.

Priest Uttam Bhatt from Devprayag, who resides at the shrine for six months each year from the opening to the closing of the portals, remarked, "We have never witnessed a situation like this in the high Himalayan region as seen in 2024. Remarkably, there has been no snowfall during these six months, whereas in October 2023 alone, the area experienced snowfall three times."

Three weeks after the closure of the Badrinath temple gates, there has been no snowfall in Badripuri. The temple priests have begun to express concerns, stating, "The rampant movement of vehicles and the construction of all-weather roads in Badridham are contributing factors. It is essential to conduct a scientific study on this matter."

According to Professor S.C. Sati from the Department of Environmental Science at Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, the current situation in high Himalayan regions like Badrinath is a result of seasonal variability. "The lack of rainfall in these areas has led to a decrease in snowfall," he stated.