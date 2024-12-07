Farmers suspend Delhi march after clashes at Punjab-Haryana border; six injured

CHANDIGARH: Protesting farmers on Friday suspended for the day their foot march to Delhi as some of them suffered injuries after police fired teargas shells and rubber bullets at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Earlier in the day, a ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers began to march towards Delhi from their protest site at the Shambhu border but was stopped a few metres away by multilayered barricading erected by Haryana cops.

As the group reached the barricades, security personnel lobbed teargas shells to force them to retreat to their protest site. Many farmers rushed to cover the teargas shells with wet jute bags to counter the smoke. Some of them were seen uprooting iron nails and barbed wire installed on the road to stop their march. Many of the ‘jatha’ crossed the initial layer of barricades, but could not proceed further.

A few of them were seen pushing an iron mesh put up by security personnel down the bridge constructed over the Ghaggar river. One of the protesters climbed the roof of a tin shade where security forces had been stationed. He was forced to climb down.