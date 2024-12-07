Himachal's Koksar village adopts homestay guidelines to promote sustainable tourism

CHANDIGARH: Koksar village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh with a population of 650 people, is grappling with a significant amount of plastic waste, a problem hitherto unknown in this high-altitude region.

The village is situated five kilometres away from the Atal Tunnel and is a popular destination for trekking, mountaineering, hiking and other adventure sports.

The village panchayat has decided to tackle this problem by focusing on eco-friendly solutions such as discouraging the use of plastic and stopping food and water wastage.

To preserve local heritage while embracing sustainable tourism, the Koksar Panchayat Tourism Development Committee (TDC) introduced Homestay Guidelines under the People-Owned and People-Governed Tourism (POPGT) project.