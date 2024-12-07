IMA protests against C'garh govt’s decision to withdraw case lodged against Gau Sewa Aayog chief

RAIPUR: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come out strongly against the BJP government’s move to withdraw the case registered against the Chhattisgarh Rajya Gau Sewa Aayog chairperson Bisheshar Patel for his alleged physical and verbal abuse against an orthopedic surgeon in Kawardha district.

Patel has been recently appointed as the head of the Gau Sewa Aayog by the state government.

In March 2019, Dr Suryakant Bharti was manhandled by Patel in a hospital at Kawardha, which happens to be the home district of Vijay Sharma, state home minister.

“I was physically assaulted and Patel also hurled casteist slurs against me. Now the state government has recommended before the court to withdraw the case registered against him citing it as a political incident. This is shocking. Kawardha district and sessions court is already hearing the case and I appeared during its cross-examinations but Patel is avoiding to attend the proceedings,” Dr Bharti told The New Indian Express.

He also claimed that now he is subjected to various pressures to support the withdrawal of the case against the Gau Sewa Aayog chief.

“Now no lawyer in Kawardha is willing to take up my case. The advocate earlier fighting my case has also withdrawn citing that he is empaneled with the government body. But I remain firm not to surrender”, the doctor said.

The IMA Kawardha district president Dr K P Jangde expressing concerns asked, how can any act of violence against doctors in hospital or medical premises be justified.

“The government has a prerogative to appoint anyone as chairperson of Gau Sewa Aayog. But how can a process be initiated to withdraw the cases registered against Patel. There shouldn't be any politics involved and the law should take its own course,” said Dr Jangde.

The case under IPC section 294 (obscene acts in any public place to the annoyance of others), section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), section 506 (criminal intimidation), SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides certain clauses of Chhattisgarh Medicare Service Persons (prevention of violence and damage to property) Act were registered against Patel.

“I believe the state government has the sagacity to take the best course of action on it within the scope of the law,” said Dr Vimal Chopda, state coordinator BJP medical front (Chikitsa Prakoshth).

Dr Bharti and Kawardha IMA approached the Raipur branch seeking intervention.

“We hope for justice. IMA Raipur branch has written to the chief minister, health minister, chief secretary urging them to take back the initiated process of withdrawal of the case lodged against Patel,” Dr Jangde said.