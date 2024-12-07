India firmly dealt with challenges from China, Pakistan: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri will visit Bangladesh on December 9, a first by any senior Indian official since the interim government was sworn in in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs made a formal announcement about this on Friday.

Misri is expected to have foreign office consultations with his Bangladesh counterpart Md Jashim Uddin. His visit also comes at a time when diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh are strained over continued attack on Hindu minorities there.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Qatar’s Doha on December 6-7 to participate in the Doha Forum at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. He is scheduled to visit Bahrain on December 8-9 to co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission with foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Addressing a media event on Friday, Jaishankar said that India has been able to deal with, and has overcome to some extent, challenges with China.