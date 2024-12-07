Man held for killing pregnant woman, burying her body in Haryana

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being involved in killing a seven-month pregnant woman and burying her body in a pit in Haryana, police said on Saturday.

Two people were arrested earlier in the matter, including the woman's boyfriend, they said.

The accused has been identified as Sohit alias Ritik, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, the police said.

According to the police, on October 21, the 19-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was reported missing from her residence in the Nangloi area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that her partner, Saleem alias Sanju, along with his associates Sohit and Pankaj, conspired to abduct her under the pretext of eloping, a police officer said.

They strangulated the woman and took her body to Madina Village in Rohtak, Haryana where they buried the body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said.

On October 24, a case was registered and two of the accused -- Saleem and Pankaj -- were arrested, but Sohit remained at large, the DCP said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Singhasan Banquet, Rohtak on Friday and nabbed Sohit, Kumar said.

Sohit admitted his involvement in the planned murder and as per his confession, on the day of the incident, Saleem approached him with a plan to kill his pregnant partner, police said.

The three abducted the woman, strangulated her, and buried her body, they added.