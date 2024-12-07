Murder case suspect shot at, arrested in UP's Deoria

DEORIA/GORAKHPUR: A murder case suspect was shot in the leg and nabbed Saturday morning in the Surauli area of Deoria district, police said.

Deepak Mishra was admitted to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College for treatment for a gunshot wound.

On November 7, Nihal Singh (alias Shubham Singh), a resident of Musaf Colony in Deoria, was shot dead near Jaddhu Parsia village.

A manhunt was launched for the shooter at Singh's mother's complaint and five people were arrested in the course of the investigation.

On Saturday, police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Mishra near Vishunpur Morh in Surauli and opened fire when they were met with resistance.

An illegal firearm was recovered from Mishra's possession, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said Mishra was the final suspect in the case.

"The accused is receiving medical treatment, and legal proceedings are underway," he added.