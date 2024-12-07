NDA to focus on EBC outreach in Patna rally today

PATNA: The NDA will hold a rally in Patna on Saturday in an attempt to expand its support base among extremely backward castes (EBCs). The state will go to polls next year.
EBCs constitute 36% of the state’s population and they are considered as a strong support base of CM Nitish Kumar’s JD (U). Nitish became popular among EBCs after he provided reservations and launched education and welfare schemes for them during his tenure as CM.
However, the political scenario is undergoing change with EBCs exploring options to meet their ambitions. EBCs are the largest group in the caste survey data released last year.
In caste-centric Bihar politics, RJD chief Lalu Prasad ruled the state for 15 years on the strength of his Muslim-Yadav (MY) equation and also by entering into tactical alliance. Nitish, too, did the same by endearing himself to upper castes, non-Yadav OBCs, EBCs and Dalits by switching sides, sometimes sharing power with RJD and sometimes with BJP.
Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party acknowledging the importance of EBCs has announced that it will field 75 candidates in the assembly polls.
With an aim to woo EBCs, the Narendra Modi government had bestowed Bharat Ratna on former CM Karpoori Thakur, who was a barber by caste. Prominent EBCs are Nai (barbers), fishermen (bearing surnames of Sahani, Nishad and Kevat), Lohar (blacksmiths), Teli (those in the oil business) and Nonia.
Lalu realising that his MY equation was not enough to win elections as the combined population of Muslims and Yadavs was only around 31%, he made consistent efforts to woo EBCs in his first term.
Caste arithmetic
EBCs constitute 36% of the state’s population
Considered strong support base of CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)
Largest group in caste survey data released last year
Prominent EBCs are Nai (barbers), fishermen (bearing surnames of Sahani, Nishad and Kevat), Lohar (blacksmith), Teli (those in the oil business) and Nonia