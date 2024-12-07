‘No data on number of paramedical colleges’: MoS Anupriya Patel

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Friday said it does not have any data regarding the number of paramedical colleges functioning in the country.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, said, “The data regarding the number of paramedical colleges in the country is not maintained by the government centrally.”

Patel, however, said that the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Profession has been constituted vide a notification dated March 11 under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021.