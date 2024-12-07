Odisha Assembly adjourned amid BJD protests over CM's job scam allegations

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned for an hour on Saturday due to a ruckus by opposition BJD members who demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over his allegation of irregularities in government recruitment during the previous BJD regime.

Majhi, while introducing the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the assembly on Friday, alleged that massive irregularities happened in government recruitment during the previous BJD regime and jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees.

BJD had strongly condemned the statement and asked him to prove the charges.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour on Saturday, the BJD members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding a clarification from the chief minister.