'Progress in last decade bridged gap between Delhi, Northeast': PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said efforts have been made over the last decade to bridge the emotional and developmental gap between Delhi and the Northeast, emphasising the importance of bringing the region closer to the nation’s heart.

Inaugurating the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav here to celebrate the vibrancy of the Northeast, Modi said the progress of the region was not given much emphasis under the previous governments due to fewer population and votes in those states.

He said the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was the first to create a dedicated ministry for the region and also earmarked 20 per cent budget of every ministry for its development.

Describing the event as a significant step toward new avenues for progress across the northeastern states, Modi said the region is now getting opportunities for every section.