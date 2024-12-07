SAD alleges AAP government conspiracy to attack moderate Akali leaders

CHANDIGARH: The SAD core committee on Friday alleged that the assassination bid on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was part of a conspiracy against the “moderate Akali leadership” hatched by the ruling AAP government in Punjab.

The core committee meeting was presided over by acting president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

The SAD leaders said that the assassination bid was also an attack on the Golden Temple, which now bore the “unholy marks of the anti -Sikh assassin’s bullet”.

The committee also made it clear that an attempt was being made to create conditions which could be used as an excuse to start a fresh wave of repression against Sikh youth.