SAD alleges AAP government conspiracy to attack moderate Akali leaders

CHANDIGARH: The SAD core committee on Friday alleged that the assassination bid on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was part of a conspiracy against the “moderate Akali leadership” hatched by the ruling AAP government in Punjab.
The core committee meeting was presided over by acting president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.
The SAD leaders said that the assassination bid was also an attack on the Golden Temple, which now bore the “unholy marks of the anti -Sikh assassin’s bullet”.
The committee also made it clear that an attempt was being made to create conditions which could be used as an excuse to start a fresh wave of repression against Sikh youth.
“The man who made the assassination bid is not a lone wolf, but was actually a member of a pack of wolves. He was acting merely as a sharp-shooter on behalf of powerful anti -Sikh forces. Even on the day of the assassination attempt, he was being guided to Sukhbir Singh Badal by senior officers of Punjab Police. The eagerness of police to now dissociate themselves is an admission of their own guilt,” the core committee said.
The committee rejected the probe being conducted by Punjab Police and said it would approach the governor and demand an impartial investigation.
Senior leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Dr Daljit Chema said that the role of SP Harpal Randhawa was “dubious”. “It seems the AAP government facilitated the perpetrator to reach Sukhbir Singh Badal and SP Harpal Randhawa.