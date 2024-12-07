Shot in stomach, Bihar driver keeps driving to ensure safety of passengers

PATNA: In an act of courage and bravery, a driver saved the life of at least 15 people in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. Santosh Singh, despite sustaining a bullet injury in his stomach, drove nearly 15 kms to rescue the passengers.

Singh, a resident of Himmatpur near Ara in Bhojpur district, has been admitted to a private hospital.

Doctors said that he underwent a survey as his entire intestine has been damaged by the bullet injury. Singh was returning from a ‘Tilak’ ceremony with 14-15 people aboard his jeep when two bike-borne miscreants chased the vehicle near Jhaun village and opened fire with a bullet hitting Singh’s stomach.

Rajiv Chandra Singh, sub-divisional police officer of Jagdishpur, said that the bullet has been removed following a surgery at a hospital in Ara town. “He will remain under observation of a medical team for a few days,” he said.

The police officer, however, revealed that the entire intestine was damaged. The police came to know that at least two vehicles were attacked on the same spot. “We have formed a special team to crack the case. An FSL team collected samples from the place of occurrence. A pellet has been recovered from the spot,” the SDPO added. The driver’s family members have lodged an FIR at Bihiya police station. Meanwhile, SIT has launched a manhunt to nab the accused.