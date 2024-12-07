Shot in stomach, driver keeps driving to ensure safety of passengers in Bihar's Bhojpur

ARA: In an act of courage and bravery, Santosh Singh, a jeep driver ensured the safety of his passengers by driving the vehicle for a few kilometres even after sustaining a bullet injury in the stomach in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Saturday.

Singh was returning from a 'Tilak' ceremony with 14-15 people aboard his jeep when two bike-borne miscreants chased the vehicle near Jhaun village and opened fire with a bullet hitting Singh's stomach.

Despite his injury and unbearable pain, he did not stop the vehicle and kept on driving for a few kilometres ensuring the safety of passengers. Singh finally stopped the vehicle at a safe place, the police said.

Other passengers in the jeep informed the police. Police immediately reached the spot and took Singh to the nearest hospital.