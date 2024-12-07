Samajwadi Party quits MVA over Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's Babri demolition post

The Samajwadi Party announced on Saturday that it would exit the opposition MVA IN Maharashtra after a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray praised the demolition of the Babri mosque and a related newspaper advertisement.

Maharashtra SP unit chief Abu Azmi said, "An advertisement was published by Shiv Sena (UBT) congratulating those responsible for demolishing the Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray's) aide also posted on X applauding the demolition."

"We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Singh Yadav," Azmi told PTI.

The Samajwadi Party's decision to quit MVA comes in response to a post by Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar regarding the demolition of the Babri Masjid, On the 32nd anniversary of the incident, Narvekar shared a photograph of the demolition, accompanied by a quote from Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray that read, "I am proud of those who did this."

The post also featured images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Narvekar himself.

"If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?" Azmi asked.