Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal gets bail in MGNREGA scam case

RANCHI: Suspended IAS Pooja Singhal, who was in jail for the last 28 months in a money laundering case linked to MGNREGA scam, was granted bail by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ranchi on Saturday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), after an interrogation for over 15 hours, had arrested the then mining secretary Pooja Singhal on May 11, 2022 in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

The Special PMLA Court has granted bail to Singhal on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh each. Besides that, she will have to submit her passport in the court. Earlier on April 29, 2024, the Supreme Court had dismissed her plea seeking bail in a money laundering matter, observing it is an "extraordinary case". A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to interfere with the Jharkhand High Court order denying her bail.

The 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was arrested on the second day of the questioning being done by the ED officials.

According to ED, Rs 1.43 crore more than the known sources of her income were recovered from the bank accounts of Pooja Singhal while she was Deputy Commissioner in Khunti, Palamu and Chatra.

The ED also claimed that Singhal purchased as many as 13 insurance policies by paying a premium of Rs 80.81 lakh and closed them before completion of their tenure and got Rs 84.64 lakh against it.