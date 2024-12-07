Union Minister Sanjay Seth receives Rs 50 lakh extortion threat

RANCHI: Ranchi MP and Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has received an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh via a text message while attending the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. The criminals behind the message threatened him to pay the amount within three days or face severe consequences.

Seth was in Delhi when he received the message on his phone. Speaking about the incident, he said, “I have informed the police. Today I am in my constituency. Police is doing its job, I am doing mine.”

Following the threat, security measures have been heightened, with investigations underway in both Delhi and Jharkhand. Delhi Police, after being alerted by Seth, initiated a preliminary inquiry. Top officials, including the Police Commissioner, visited his residence in Delhi to gather details about the case.