Uproar over ‘cut’ in front row seat for SP in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of disquiet among INDIA bloc parties over the allocation of front row seats in the Lok Sabha, the Congress has accused the BJP-led NDA government of not keeping its promise on the agreed formula, and cutting down one front row seat of Samajwadi Party (SP).
Sources said that as per the rules, a party at every 28 members will get one front-row seat. Senior Congress leaders said that seven seats were offered to the INDIA bloc parties minus the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Opposition has agreed upon a formula for each party.
According to the formula, one seat was decided for the Leader of the Opposition, three for Congress, two for SP, and one for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
However, Congress leaders said the government did not keep the promise and cut down SP’s allocation by one seat. The SP demanded one front row seat for Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad. Both Congress and the SP have registered their protest with the government, said leaders.
Under the new arrangement, Awadhesh Prasad has been shifted to the second row. In the previous Lok Sabha, SP had two seats in the front row and party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad were seated in adjacent seats.
This has caused heartburn among the SP ranks, which has been staying away from the INDIA bloc protests against the Adani issue in the front gates of Parliament. Akhilesh’s party skipped the protests in the past three days along with TMC. According to sources, Akhilesh feels that the main Opposition party Congress could have asserted for the INDIA bloc partners.
However, Yadav denied such reports and said that the BJP is trying to create divisions within the INDIA bloc. The issue of seating arrangement is not a major one and it can be resolved in time, he said.
All is not well in the NDA camp as well. Early this week, NDA’s key ally TDP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy raised the issue of sitting arrangement. He did not mince words over the eighth-row seat. In the previous Lok Sabha, he was seated in the second row.
According to the sitting arrangement, PM Modi has been allocated seat number one in the Lok Sabha chamber, while the seat opposite to him has been earmarked for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.