Uproar over ‘cut’ in front row seat for SP in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of disquiet among INDIA bloc parties over the allocation of front row seats in the Lok Sabha, the Congress has accused the BJP-led NDA government of not keeping its promise on the agreed formula, and cutting down one front row seat of Samajwadi Party (SP).

Sources said that as per the rules, a party at every 28 members will get one front-row seat. Senior Congress leaders said that seven seats were offered to the INDIA bloc parties minus the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Opposition has agreed upon a formula for each party.

According to the formula, one seat was decided for the Leader of the Opposition, three for Congress, two for SP, and one for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

However, Congress leaders said the government did not keep the promise and cut down SP’s allocation by one seat. The SP demanded one front row seat for Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad. Both Congress and the SP have registered their protest with the government, said leaders.