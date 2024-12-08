Anti-drug agencies struggle to detect ‘black cocaine’, smugglers use air route to push substance into India

NEW DELHI: The air route has become a dominant way of smuggling drugs, as the most expensive drug black cocaine is brought to the country through international passenger and cargo flights, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said that a report prepared by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) revealed that the recent seizures indicated an increasing trend of cocaine smuggling via air passenger routes.

The data showed that there was a 100 per cent increase over 12 months, as the cases increased from 21 in 2022-23 to 47 in 2023-24, with the majority of them taking place at international airports across the country, they said.

It is also learnt from the officials that cocaine is the only drug witnessing the upward trend in its smuggling into India.

A senior official said, “In recent years, India has witnessed a marked increase in the availability and use of various narcotic substances. In 2023-24, DRI registered 109 cases involving 8,223.61 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including 107.31 kg of cocaine, 48.74 kg of heroin, 136 kg of methamphetamine, 236 kg of mephedrone, and 7,348.68 kg of ‘ganja’.”